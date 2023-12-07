RT Austin Jackson, Dolphins agree to extension through 2026

Austin Jackson is keeping his talents in Miami. The right tackle signed an extension, that includes $20.7 million in guaranteed money and is worth $36 million, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The Miami Dolphins announced the deal Thursday.

This has been a prove-it year for the 18th-overall pick in 2020. The Dolphins declined his fifth-year option in the offseason due to several injury-riddled seasons and inconsistent play when he was available.

When head coach Mike McDaniels joined the team it helped create stability for Jackson, who had played a variety of positions along the line since being drafted. McDaniels decided to shift him over to right tackle to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side in 2022.

The decision was made to do so thanks to a stellar training camp that Jackson had that year, but he only saw the field for two regular-season games thanks to an ankle injury.

So Jackson came back with the same mindset this offseason, and it has paid massive dividends. Jackson has only allowed two sacks of Tagovailoa in the 740 snaps he's played.

Miami is currently fighting for the top seed in the AFC at 9-3 and keeping Tagovailoa mostly untouched — the Dolphins concede the fourth-fewest sacks (17) in the NFL — has been a major reason for that success.