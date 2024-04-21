Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney 3 times en route to stunning upset

It was a strange juxtaposition Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Barclays Center. On one side was Devin Haney promising to make his opponent pay for his antics throughout fight week. Across from him was 25-year-old Ryan Garcia, promising to bring death to his longtime rival.

There was no death, but the 25-year-old labeled "mentally fragile" by many delivered the upset for the ages.

Garcia put an exclamation point by scoring three knockdowns of Devin Haney en route to a majority decision.

The judges scored it 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109.

