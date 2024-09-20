Saints QB Derek Carr reportedly fined by NFL for Michael Jackson touchdown celebration

Derek Carr's seventh career rushing touchdown in the NFL gave the New Orleans Saints a 35-13 lead over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It also resulted in the quarterback getting hit in the wallet for his celebration, according to Pro Football Talk.

Carr has reportedly been fined $14,069 by the NFL for a post-touchdown celebration that saw him grab his crotch — the dance move made famous by pop singer Michael Jackson.

No push needed. TD CARR



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/turLKY1FCM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 15, 2024

The dance move falls under "unsportsmanlike conduct," which includes "any violent gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive," according to the NFL rulebook.

Carr was not penalized for the celebration.

Why did Carr go with that move following the touchdown? Because he promised his family.

"People don't know a lot of stuff about me. ... Weddings or birthdays, I'm always dancing," Carr said afterward. "One time I hit the Michael Jackson and [my brothers] were like, 'Bro, you have to do that if you score.'"

Week 2 fines have not been officially announced by the NFL.