Saquon Barkley on Giants' releasing Daniel Jones: 'It sucks to see how everything went down'

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones were teammates on the New York Giants for five seasons and became good friends during that span. At the time both were drafted, they appeared to be core players that the team would build around.

However, circumstances didn't follow that path. Barkley left the Giants as a free agent, signing with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles last spring. In his first season with Philadelphia, he's rushed for 1,137 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games, on track to post his best NFL season.

Now, Jones' career with the Giants is over after he was released on Friday. The quarterback was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito and unlikely to play in the team's remaining seven games. Under that scenario, Jones asked to be let go.

It's hardly the ending Giants fans envisioned for Jones after he was the team's first-round selection (No. 6 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. But if anyone would know how it feels to move on from the Giants after being a top draft pick (No. 2 overall in 2018), it's Barkley.

Considering their similar histories with the Giants and being teammates for five seasons, it was natural to ask Barkley for his thoughts on Jones being released. Reporters covering the Eagles did just that on Friday.

Saquon Barkley gives his thoughts on the Giants releasing Daniel Jones, his good friend. pic.twitter.com/TOwW03p2s0 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 22, 2024

"I've been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here," Barkley responded. "It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. I've got nothing but great things to say about him. You're not going to find anybody that can say negative things about him.

"It's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they're going to get a guy to come in and work," he added. "It didn't work for me over there, and I'm doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success."

Jones is unlikely to get that fresh start in a reunion with Barkley in Philadelphia. But after he clears waivers, many teams are interested in Jones as a bridge for a team with a young quarterback or looking to draft one, according to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.