Saturday bowl tracker: Ohio gets to 10 wins with Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over Georgia Southern

Ohio jumped out to a 27-0 lead on the way to a 41-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Bobcats led 20-0 after the first half of the first game of bowl season despite playing without QB Kurtis Rourke and other key offensive pieces who were absent. Rourke announced earlier in the week that he was transferring to Indiana. He was the 2022 MAC offensive player of the year.

QB Parker Navarro started in Rourke's place and running back Rickey Hunt rushed 17 times for 115 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats finish the season at 10-3. The victory gives Ohio back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

In fact, Ohio has won 10 games in just four seasons. It’s an incredible feat for coach Tim Albin after the Bobcats were 3-9 in his first season replacing Frank Solich in 2021.

Georgia Southern finishes the season at 6-7. QB Davis Brin threw three interceptions as the Eagles committed five turnovers. Those turnovers meant GSU was forced to attempt a last-ditch comeback that had little hope after Ohio was up by four scores early in the third quarter.