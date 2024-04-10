Schools close in Louisiana as severe weather, tornadoes threaten South

NEW YORK — A large storm system is bringing a threat of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to the South on Wednesday, with the severe weather forecast to stretch from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.

More than 180,000 customers are without power in Louisiana Wednesday morning and many schools across the state are closed.

A tornado watch has been issued in Louisiana and Mississippi, including the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Jackson. "Intense tornadoes" are possible and wind gusts up to 80 mph are likely, the National Weather Service said.

The dangerous storms will stretch across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Wednesday evening.

​The storm already dumped up to 15 inches of rain in east Texas overnight, with the flash flooding submerging cars and buildings underwater.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.