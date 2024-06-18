Scorching heat wave continues across Midwest, Northeast

NEW YORK — Heat alerts have been issued for Tuesday in at least 19 states in the Midwest and Northeast, with some states expecting to see their hottest days in 30 years.

Areas in the Ohio Valley and up to Maine could see their warmest weather in three decades.

New York City is expecting a five-day heat wave with temperatures above 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The city hasn't experienced five consecutive days above 90 degrees since June 1988.

The heat wave brought record highs to at least six cities on Tuesday. Toledo, Ohio, hit 99; Chicago, Illinois, hit 97; Cleveland, Ohio, hit 96; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit 94; and Erie, Pennsylvania, hit 91. The sixth city, Syracuse, New York, touched a record 94 degrees on Tuesday and is expected on Wednesday to climb to 97.

The prolonged record heat is forecast to continue from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to the I-95 corridor into this weekend.

