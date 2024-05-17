National

Scottie Scheffler detained by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during traffic incident

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports
Scottie Scheffler was detained early Friday morning following an incident with a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Darlington reported on the incident on SportsCenter shortly before 7 a.m.

The PGA Championship has been delayed due to an accident outside Valhalla Golf Club that involved a pedestrian fatality, according to Louisville police.

