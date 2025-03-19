Scottie Scheffler's Masters Champions Dinner menu is as Texas as it gets: Chili, ribeyes and cheeseburgers

One of the finest traditions in golf is the Masters Champions Dinner, where the winner of golf's most esteemed title one year gets the honor of selecting the dinner's menu the next. Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket in 2024, meaning he once again gets the opportunity to create the menu for the Tuesday night gathering of past champions. True to form, Scottie went full Texas.

Behold:

Oh, that's a thing of beauty. Appetizers of Cheeseburger Sliders, Firecracker Shrimp and Ravioli Bites ... a first course of Texas Chili ... Cowboy Ribeyes ... Blackened Redfish ... and warm chocolate chip cookies to close it all off. Not sure what "Scottie Style" means for the sliders, but it probably means "served better than anyone else making sliders right now." All in all, this menu looks simply magnificent, but unfortunately, this is as close as most of us will ever get to experiencing it.

Champions dinners reflect the character, spirit and taste (or lack thereof) of the past year's champion. Some are inspired, like Adam Scott's Wagyu beef with lobster (2014), Hideki Matsuyama's miso-glazed black cod (2021) or Jon Rahm's Basque ribeye. Others are a bit more questionable, like Bubba Watson's mac and cheese and confetti cake (2013 and 2015) or Tiger Woods' cheeseburger, fries and milkshakes (1998). And some send the old-timers ordering from the club's standard menu, like Bernhard Langer's wiener schnitzel (1986) and Sandy Lyle's haggis (1989).

The Champions Dinner remains one of golf's grandest nights, and every single player in the Masters field hopes they'll score an invite for 2026.