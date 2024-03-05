Seahawks reportedly release Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs in cap saving

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in a move to free up approximately $27.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network.
This story will be updated.
