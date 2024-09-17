Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with sex trafficking, racketeering charges in sprawling indictment

NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan Monday night and he spent the night in federal custody, sources told ABC News. He will be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment against Combs, which set in motion his arrest, sources told ABC News.

Combs "knew this was coming," the music mogul's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters Tuesday on his way into federal court.

"We brought him to New York two weeks ago because, sure, we knew this day would come and it’s here," Agnifilo said.

He said Combs has anticipated federal charges ever since the March raids on his homes in Florida and California.

Combs' spirits are good, Agnifilo said, adding, "He’s dealing with this head on the way he has dealt with every challenge in his life."

Agnifilo said in an earlier statement, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

"He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo said. "To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Combs has been under investigation for the better part of a year since his former, longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, came forward with allegations in a civil lawsuit. At least 10 additional lawsuits followed. Combs has denied the allegations in all of them.

In March, when Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents, a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said the raid was executed as part of an "ongoing investigation."

Law enforcement sources told ABC News in March that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Combs' two properties.

The searches were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Combs' mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

