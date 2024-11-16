Sean 'Diddy' Combs is trying to obstruct his sex trafficking case, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — Sean Combs' new application for bail should be denied because the music mogul "poses serious risks of danger and obstruction" to his criminal sex trafficking case, federal prosecutors argued in an overnight court filing.

Prosecutors took aim at Combs' activities from behind bars where, they alleged, "the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties."

Prosecutors cited notes from the Combs' cell that were found during a sweep of the jail. The contents of the notes are redacted but the prosecutors said there is a "strong inference" that Combs paid off an unnamed witness who had posted a statement to Instagram.

The government filing also accused Combs of using the telephone accounts of at least eight other inmates at MDC-Brooklyn "seemingly to avoid law enforcement monitoring" and to make phone calls to people who are not on his approved contact list.

"To obtain or maintain access to other inmates' [phone access code] numbers, the defendant directs others to pay the inmates, including through payment processing apps and BOP commissary account deposits," the filing said.

Defense attorneys said new evidence "undermines" the government's case against Combs but prosecutors said "the defendant offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing" and "rehashes the same arguments" rejected by two other judges.

The "near-total restrictions" Combs offered as part of an enhanced bail package are "woefully insufficient" in keeping him from tainting his upcoming trial, prosecutors said.

"The defendant is a violent, serial abuser who uses his vast wealth and position in the entertainment industry to conceal his illegal conduct and prevent victims of, and witnesses to, his abuse from coming forward," prosecutors said.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges that accused him of using violence, threats and coercion to force women to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes, sometimes lasting days and often recorded. Combs allegedly called the activity "freak offs."

In arguing for release, Combs argued the video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura actually revealed "a loving, at-times toxic, long-term relationship between two adults who decided mutually to break up."

