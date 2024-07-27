Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili to headline UFC 306 in title fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas

The Sphere in Las Vegas now officially has a title fight set for this fall.
UFC CEO Dana White announced the full fight card for UFC 306 in September, which will be headlined with a bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The event will mark the first fight to be held at the new venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.
#NocheUFC from @SphereVegas on September 14th!!!! Fight Club Pre sale Monday. pic.twitter.com/jABnXWAUPw— UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2024
O'Malley first claimed the bantamweight title belt with a TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling last fall. He successfully defended that title with a unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in March, too. The 29-year-old will enter his fight against Dvalishvili with an 18-1 record with 12 KOs. He's won six straight fights dating back to 2021, too, with the exception of a no contest finish against Pedro Munhoz.
Dvalishvili, on the other hand, has been trending toward a title fight for quite some time. He's on an incredible 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018, and he last beat Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision at UFC 298 earlier this year. The 33-year-old holds a 17-4 record with three KOs in his career.
UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will square off in the co-main event.
This post will be updated with more information shortly.