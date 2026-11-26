The search continues Friday for a pregnant inmate in New Mexico who authorities said escaped while being escorted back to prison following a prenatal medical appointment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have fanned out across the Albuquerque area, where the pregnant inmate, 26-year-old Rebecca Taylor, allegedly bolted from custody on Wednesday, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.

"During transport, Taylor was able to take control of the vehicle and drive away," corrections officials said in a statement.

The New Mexico Corrections Department offered a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information that led to her arrest.

Taylor escaped while being escorted by three law enforcement officers back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, New Mexico, about 80 miles west of Albuquerque, authorities told ABC affiliate station KOAT in Albuquerque.

Taylor fled around 11:35 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the team transporting her and another prisoner stopped to get lunch at a Whataburger in Albuquerque, according to KOAT.

During the stop, Taylor, who was not restrained due to her pregnancy, allegedly unbuckled her seat belt, climbed into the driver's seat and drove away, authorities told KOAT. The other inmate in the vehicle at the time was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, authorities told the station.

The corrections vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV, was found abandoned later Wednesday in an Albuquerque neighborhood, authorities said. An orange prison jumpsuit Taylor was wearing when she escaped was also found discarded in Albuquerque, officials said.

A cellphone found near Almosa Park in southwest Albuquerque by a local civilian was turned over to the New Mexico State Police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

As a precaution, a lockdown was ordered at all state prison facilities, corrections officials said.

Law enforcement officials said they were following up leads and searching bus and train stations for Taylor, who has ties to both Texas and the Albuquerque area.

"Please be aware that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react in unexpected ways when approached or confronted," corrections officials said in a statement, asking anyone who spots Taylor to call 911 immediately.

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