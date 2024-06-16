Several injured after 'chemical agent,' fireworks caused mass exodus at Baltimore pride event

BALTIMORE — Several people were injured as they attempted to flee a Baltimore pride event after a "chemical agent" was released and fireworks were set off in a crowd Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers stationed for Pride Parade festivities were informed that a possible chemical agent, potentially mace, hair spray, or another agent was released into the crowd gathered in front of the main music stage, according to police.

Fireworks were also set off at the same location, causing a mass exodus that left several people injured as they attempted to flee the area.

Fire officials treated those individuals and the event was subsequently shut down.

Police did not share how many people were injured in the mass exodus.

Authorities are still working to confirm what type of chemical agent was used and are "diligently reviewing" surveillance video to piece together the series of events. Police say they do not believe this was a targeted attack.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

