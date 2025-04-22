Shaquille O'Neal hilariously runs off the set of 'Inside the NBA' to use the bathroom: 'Sorry about that, America'

When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go.

Shaquille O’Neal bolted off the set of “Inside the NBA” on Monday night because he had to go to the bathroom, which made for yet another incredible moment on the long running show on TNT.

And obviously, it completely derailed the program. Just watch:

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUki — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025

"Go ahead, keep talking gents," O'Neal said when the others questioned why he stood up slowly and left mid-segment.

"We're on TV," Charles Barkley questioned.

"I know what we're doing, go ahead," O'Neal replied.

"Yeah, that's that olive oil you've been drinking," Kenny Smith said.

"I know," O'Neal said.

“Hey, take some matches with you!” Barkley yelled out to Shaq as he made it through the studio doors with the crew laughing in the background. Ernie Johnson could only put up his hands in hilarious disbelief.

O'Neal came back a few moments later, clearly in a much better place. The conversation amongst the crew, though, had not made it back to the analysis from the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their playoff series from earlier in the night. TNT even gave a slow motion replay of O'Neal's sprint out of there.

“Sorry about that, America,” O'Neal said, chuckling, after blaming Barkley for "talking so damn much" and preventing them from going to commercial.

Never change, guys.