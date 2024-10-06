Shohei Ohtani hits 1st career playoff HR to tie Game 1 in Dodgers-Padres NLDS

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
In his second career postseason at-best, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
In his second career postseason at-best, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar crushed a two-out, three-run homer to tie the game against the San Diego Padres. Dodger Stadium was happy, to say the least.
news
weather
traffic