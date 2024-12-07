National

Six killed after car crashes off elevated roadway, catches fire in Newark

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
Police car with bright lights and siren Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)
By Ivan Pereira, ABC News

NEWARK, N.J. — Six people who were traveling in a vehicle in Newark, New Jersey, were killed after the car crashed off an elevated roadway Friday night, the authorities said.

The incident took place around 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street, where the vehicle was traveling on a southbound on-ramp, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's office.

"While on the ramp, the vehicle somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground. Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The six people who were killed were not immediately identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!