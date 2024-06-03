Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon: Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark 'was not appropriate'

It's been two days since the Chicago Sky lost 71-70 to the Indiana Fever, and Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has released a statement about the most talked-about play from that game: Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this as we all will.

"As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

Carter gave Clark a hard shove at the end of the third quarter with the ball nowhere near by. Clark landed on the floor and Carter was called for a personal foul. The WNBA upgraded that to a flagrant-1 after further review on Sunday. No one on the Sky commented about Clark or the foul following the game.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”



Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024

Angel Reese skipped her postgame media commitments completely, which is against WNBA media policy. The league announced Sunday that Reese had been fined $1,000 for skipping interviews and the Sky had been fined $5,000 for allowing her to violate the WNBA's media policy.