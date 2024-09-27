Sky fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season

In a surprising move, the Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after only one season, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

One detractor of the move: Sky star Angel Reese, who posted a lengthy statement on X in which she endorsed Weatherspoon as a coach and said she "didn't deserve this.

I’m heartbroken. I’m literally lost for words knowing what this women meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 27, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.