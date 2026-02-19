National

Slavery exhibit removed by Trump administration is returning to Independence Mall in Philadelphia

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Slavery Exhibit Removed National Parks Service workers gather as panels that were part of an exhibit on slavery at the President's House Site in Philadelphia are put back Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti) (Joe Lamberti/AP)
PHILADELPHIA — Workers are restoring an exhibit depicting the history of the nine people once enslaved in Philadelphia amid a legal fight between the city and the Trump Administration.

Mayor Cherelle Parker visited the site Thursday morning and saw the work being done, spokesperson Joe Grace said.

A federal judge had set a Friday deadline for the Interior Department to restore the exhibit on the people enslaved by George Washington at the former President’s House on Independence Mall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe issued the deadline Wednesday even as the Justice Department appeals her order to reinstate the exhibit.

