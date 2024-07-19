Social CFB Sweepstakes

YAHOO SPORTS

EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL ‘25 CODES SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN

ELIGIBILITY: The EA Sports College Football '25 Codes Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia ("DC"), who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Yahoo Inc. ("Sponsor"), its advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Sweepstakes, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entry associated with the Sweepstakes (collectively "Sweepstakes Entities") and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited by law.

TIMING: This Sweepstakes begins at 8:00 a.m. ET on July 20, 2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 21, 2024 ("Sweepstakes Period").

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES: Your participation in the Sweepstakes is governed by these Official Rules, as well as the Social Media Platform's Terms of Service and the Social Media Platform's Rules.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, follow the instructions stated on the Sponsor's Sweepstakes Tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter): (1) Retweet Sponsor's Sweepstakes Tweet (For avoidance of doubt, a retweet is a repost of another X (formerly Twitter) user's tweet to your own X timeline); (2) Follow @YahooSports on X; and (3) Follow @Rivals on X. Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry per person. Any additional Sweepstakes entries by the same person/account will not result in additional entries for that person or account, and may result in all the account's entries being voided. By participating you agree that Sponsor may use your Sweepstakes entry and your name, including on its social media feeds. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person.

Important Notice: If you choose to enter via the Social Media Platform on your mobile device using a mobile device on a wireless service provider’s network (as opposed to on a Wi-Fi network), your wireless carrier’s text and data rates apply. You should consult your wireless service provider’s pricing plan for details. You agree to incur any and all charges demanded by your wireless carrier.

DRAWING: At the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will select the name of ten (10) Potential Grand Prize winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The odds of being selected as a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

WINNER REQUIREMENTS: Potential Grand Prize Winners will be notified by Sponsor by direct message on X Platform within approximately one (1) day after the Sweepstakes Period ends. Except where prohibited, Potential Grand Prize Winners may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility ("Affidavit") and Liability and Publicity Release ("Release"), which must be received by Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of notification, in order to claim their prize. If a Potential Grand Prize Winner fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received. Participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance of any prize shall constitute and signify each participant's (including winner's) agreement and consent that Sponsor and its designees may use the participant's/winner's name, city, state, likeness, photograph, picture, statements about the Sweepstakes and/or prize information in connection with the Sweepstakes for promotional, advertising or other purposes, worldwide, in perpetuity, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, including the Internet, without limitation and without further payment, notification, permission or other consideration, except where prohibited by law.

PRIZES: On or around July 22, 2024, Yahoo will randomly select ten (10) Potential Grand Prize Winners from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. All random drawings will be conducted under the supervision of Sponsor, whose decisions are final. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) prize per person.

Ten (10) Grand Prizes:

Ten (10) Access Codes to EA SPORTS College Football ‘25

(ARV $699.90)

Total ARV of all prizes combined is $699.90 USD.

Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalent is allowed except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable approximate retail value. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of entries received. All federal, state/provincial and local taxes on a prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Sponsor makes no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of a prize or portions thereof, including without limitation, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will receive a direct message from Sponsor through the X Platform account used to enter the Sweepstakes within approximately one (1) day after the Sweepstakes Period end date. If a potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to complete and respond to the direct message by the stated deadline, or if any prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if any potential winner rejects his/her prize or in the event of noncompliance with these Official Rules, such potential winner's prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting. Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: By participating, entrants, winners and guests each agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, the Social Media Platform, each of their respective affiliates, partners and promotion and advertising agencies and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors (collectively, the "Released Entities"), from any and all liability, for loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense whatsoever, including without limitation property damage, personal injury and/or death which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in Sweepstakes, or possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity and for any claims based on copyright, trademark, publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: The Released Entities are not responsible for technical, hardware, software, telephone or other communications malfunctions, errors or failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, web site, Internet, or ISP availability, unauthorized human intervention, traffic congestion, incomplete or inaccurate Sweepstakes entries (regardless of cause) or failed, incomplete, garbled, jumbled or delayed computer transmissions which may limit one's ability to enter the Sweepstakes, including any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer relating to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading any materials in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend or suspend this Sweepstakes should (in its sole discretion) virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. In such a case, Sponsor may select winner(s) from all eligible participants prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor. Entrants who do not comply with these Official Rules, or attempt to interfere with this Sweepstakes in any way shall be disqualified.

ARBITRATION: The parties waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the Sweepstakes. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or the Sweepstakes shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in California.

PRIVACY: By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to Sponsor's use of your personal information as described in its Privacy Policy, located at https://policies.yahoo.com/us/en/yahoo/privacy/index.htm . By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personally identifiable information with other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of Sweepstakes administration and prize fulfillment.

WINNER'S LIST: For the name of the winners, draft an email with the subject line "EA Sports College Football '25 Codes Sweepstakes" and send it to sweepstakes@yahooinc.com no later than 45 days after the end of the Sweepstakes.

SPONSOR: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Yahoo Inc., 770 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 ("Sponsor").

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, the Social Media Platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).