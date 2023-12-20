Sources: Oregon State, Washington State working on agreement with WCC for non-football sports

Oregon State and Washington State are working on an affiliate agreement with the West Coast Conference for men’s and women’s basketball as well as other sports, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The working agreement has not been finalized, but that is expected by this week barring any unforeseen hurdles.

Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams will compete in the WCC as affiliate members, most notably the basketball teams. Their games would count toward the league standings and they would compete in conference tournaments with the possibility of winning the event to claim the league’s automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA basketball tournaments as well as other NCAA championships.

Particulars of the deal are unclear but there is expected to be a financial incentive package for the WCC, a nine-school conference with members in the three Pacific-bordering states of California, Washington and Oregon. Discussions between OSU, WSU and the WCC were centered on basketball as well as several Olympic sports, but according to the original proposal, the sport of baseball was not part of the package.

Oregon State and Washington State, the two leftover members of the collapsed Pac-12, have been in search of a home for their other sports after agreeing to a scheduling partnership with the Mountain West for next season and potentially 2025 as well. Officials from the two schools have been engrossed in dialogue with several leagues but their discussions with the WCC have reached deep and serious levels over the last several days.

Washington State and Oregon State plan to continue to exist as a two-team conference for the next two years, using a NCAA grace period to potentially rebuild the Pac-12. The NCAA will recognize the two as a conference through the 2025-26 academic year before they must return to eight members, the FBS minimum for conference designation.

However, being recognized as a conference does not grant them the ability to retain the Pac-12’s automatic qualifying spots to NCAA championships. AQs require a sport-specific minimum of six participating members, according to NCAA bylaws. Landing their sports in the WCC — or any other league — paves the way for all athletic teams to compete for the automatic qualifying spot.