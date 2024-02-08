Sources: Raptors trading Dennis Schröder to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie

The Toronto Raptors are trading point guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, confirming a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Listen
news
weather
traffic
13
Traffic
CR-214Road closed due to drainage works on CR-214 King St both ways from St George St to Avenida Menendez.
Avenida MenendezRoad closed due to drainage works on Avenida Menendez both ways from Cathedral Pl to Artillery Ln.
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.