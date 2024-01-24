National

South braces for heavy rain, dangerous flooding

By Max Golembo, Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Melissa Griffin, ABC News
By Max Golembo, Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Melissa Griffin, ABC News

NEW YORK — Thirty-five million Americans are under flood watches as states from Texas to the Northeast face heavy rain and potential flooding.

In the Northeast, flood watches were prompted Wednesday by the combination of rain and warming temperatures melting the snow on the ground. Icy conditions in New England could make roads extremely dangerous during the evening commute.

The heaviest rain on Wednesday is moving through the Gulf Coast and Deep South, including eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Two to 5 inches of rain has already inundated Jackson, Mississippi, with more on the way.

By Wednesday night, the heavy rain will stretch from Houston to New Orleans to Birmingham, Alabama.

Rain totals could reach 8 inches by Wednesday night.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible Wednesday night in Louisiana and Mississippi.

On Thursday, the flood threat will continue for Louisiana and Mississippi and will also move into Alabama and Georgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!