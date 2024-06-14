South Florida devastation after days of heavy rainfall seen in photos, videos as forecasters warn of possible 'catastrophic' flash flooding

At least two people have been reported dead in South Florida this week after staggering amounts of rain fell in the region — and forecasters are warning that the storms, and with it flash flooding, aren't over.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people died in a weather-related crash in Immokalee, about two hours west of Miami, according to CBS affiliate WINK.

The National Weather Service said that "heavy to excessive rainfall may bring considerable to locally catastrophic urban flooding through Friday across South Florida."

Meteorologists with the Weather Prediction Center are forecasting between another 3 and 5 inches of rain on Friday, and a flood watch is in effect through Friday evening.

However, Sammy Hadi, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Miami, told the Associated Press, "The worst flooding risk was the last three days," and that the "heaviest rainfall has concluded."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

Unbelievable flooding in Aventura just north of Miami. Street full of abandoned cars. This area is still under Flash Flood Emergency. #FLwx @NWSMiami



🎥: Daniel Labaton pic.twitter.com/NafHMfrNy2 — Reid Lybarger (@ReidLybarger) June 12, 2024

Many parts of Southern Florida have already been hit with over 2 feet of rain over the last several days. Miami Shores, located in Miami-Dade County, has seen over 21 inches of rain thus far.

A tropical rainstorm has delivered 17 inches of rain in the last 24 hours across South Florida, prompting a flash flood emergency near Miami and the closure of I-95. pic.twitter.com/k8q43xxQr2 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 12, 2024

Hurricane season just started on the East Coast, and up to 25 named storms are forecast for the region. Although stormy weather is normal for this time of year, AccuWeather hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva still thinks the downpour is odd.

"What is unusual is how much rain South Florida has seen in such a short period of time," he said.