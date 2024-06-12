Southern Miss football player killed in off-campus shooting

Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. was killed Tuesday night in an off-campus shooting.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His body has been sent to a medical examiner, per The Associated Press.

WDAM-TV reported that Southern Miss coach Will Hall and other USM officials were present at the scene alongside police and emergency responders on Tuesday night.

Southern Miss football released a statement Wednesday, mourning the loss of the young player.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," the statement said.

Southern Miss mourns the loss of MJ Daniels 💛



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Daniels family, friends, and Southern Miss community.



🔗 » https://t.co/NI34HYQ1Wy#SMTTT pic.twitter.com/GEN9bD3h3i — Southern Miss 🔝 (@USMGoldenEagles) June 12, 2024

The statement did not clarify any details of Daniels' death, calling it "an incident that occurred off-campus."

Additionally, the statement said that the school's counseling services would be available to members of the football program and others close to the university.

Daniels, a senior who transferred from Ole Miss last season, was a starting cornerback for the Golden Eagles. In the 2023 season, his only with the team, he recorded 29 tackles in 12 games played and three interceptions, tied for a team high. Per the Hattiesburg American, Daniels had transitioned to play safety for the 2024 season was expected to be a starter again.