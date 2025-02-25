National

Southwest Airlines flight abruptly rises to avoid another plane crossing Chicago runway

CHICAGO — (AP) — Pilots on a Southwest Airlines flight attempting to land at Chicago's Midway Airport were forced to make the plane climb suddenly to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway.

Airport webcam video posted to X shows the Southwest plane appear to briefly touch down about 8:50 a.m. CST Tuesday before its nose was abruptly pulled up as the second plane is seen on the runway.

Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed “after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway,” an airline spokesperson said in an email. “The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident."

In radio communications with air traffic control, a pilot on the Southwest flight can be heard asking “how’d that happen?”

The second plane, described as a business jet, entered the runway without authorization, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the incident.

The Southwest Flight was enroute to Midway Airport from Omaha, Nebraska, according to FlightAware.

