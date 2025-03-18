SpaceX Dragon successfully splashes down, returning NASA astronauts back to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — The two NASA astronauts whose return to Earth was delayed for months have just splashed down to Earth.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission, carrying astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, successfully landed off the coast of Florida after undocking from the International Space Station and traveling approximately 17 hours on its return mission to Earth, according to SpaceX.

The splashdown occurred at approximately 5:57 p.m. ET off the Tallahassee, Florida, coast.

When the spacecraft entered the atmosphere, its heat shield generated temperatures that reached more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to SpaceX.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also onboard the craft as it undocked at about 1:05 a.m. ET.

Williams and Wilmore had in June 2024 performed the first astronaut-crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner capsule. What was expected to be a weeklong trip to the ISS instead turned into a nine-month stay. The Boeing Starliner that was expected to carry them home after about 10 days experienced issues, leaving the pair at the station for months.

Their return spacecraft early on Tuesday maneuvered in space, moving above and behind the station, before firing a series of departure burns that sent it back toward Earth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Matthew Glasser and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

