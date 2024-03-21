Spring begins with snow heading toward Midwest, flash flooding threatening Northeast

NEW YORK — The first weekend of spring will be ushered in with snow in the Midwest and New England, and heavy rain and possible flooding in major Northeast cities.

The storm will first move through the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan from Thursday into Friday morning, bringing up to 7 inches of snow.

Friday night into Saturday, the storm is expected to reach the Northeast, dumping heavy snow from western New York to New England.

A winter storm watch has been issued from New York to Maine this weekend. More than 7 inches of snow is in the forecast, with more than 1 foot possible in the higher elevations of New England.

On Saturday, heavy rain will hit the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to New York City to Boston.

Flash flooding is possible; drivers should be extremely cautious.

