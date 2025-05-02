National

Spurs to reportedly hire Mitch Johnson as head coach after Gregg Popovich steps down

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The San Antonio Spurs already have their replacement for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. The team will reportedly hire Mitch Johnson — who filled in for Popovich last season — as the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Johnson served as the team's interim head coach last year after Popovich took a leave of absence following a stroke. Popovich spent the rest of the season recovering from his stroke, but decided to step down as the Spurs' coach Friday.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!