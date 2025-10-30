States to have rapid-response National Guard units for civil disturbances by Jan. 1: Official

(NEW YORK) -- The National Guard is planning to train as many as 500 troops per state to serve as part of a rapid-response force focused on civil disturbance missions, according to a U.S. official.

The move follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in August that called for each state to have National Guard quick reaction forces that could be deployed on short notice for "quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety and order."

Each state will be required to have a quick reaction force ready by the start of next year with most states required to have 500 personnel assigned to the force.

The development was first reported by The Guardian which obtained a copy of an Oct. 8 internal memo from the National Guard detailing each state’s allotment. The Guardian posted the memo on its website.

Each of the 50 states and four territories with National Guards already have dedicated quick-reaction forces that assist with natural disasters and civil disturbances.

It is unclear if the forces outlined in the memo are in addition to those -- or a larger version specifically trained for civil disturbances.

It is also unclear how the force would be different from existing quick-reaction forces already available to each state.

Over the summer, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles amid protests over the surge of immigration enforcement there and later to Washington, D.C., as part of what he called a crime-fighting initiative.

The Trump administration has also sought to deploy Guard troops in Chicago and Portland.

