Stephen Curry exits game with pelvic contusion after landing hard on tailbone

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
The Golden State Warriors are holding their breath on Stephen Curry.

The former MVP exited Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent injury after landing hard on his tailbone on a drive in the third quarter. The Warriors later announced he would not return due to a pelvic contusion.

Curry was in clear pain after the impact. He left the court under his own power, but in clear discomfort as massaged his tailbone and lower back before heading to the locker room.

That would be the last thing the Warriors want to see during their recent hot streak, especially Curry missed Tuesday's game to rest his back, which had been ailing him recently.

