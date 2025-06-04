Suspect arrested for link to Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion: Sources

PALM SPRINGS, Calif — Law enforcement officials are expected to announce the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to the primary suspect in the car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, last month, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he's moved to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's LA field office said last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

