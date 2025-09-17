Suspect in custody after driver rams car into FBI building gate in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a driver rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday, then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the gate before leaving, authorities said.

FBI spokesperson Bradford Arick said the man was taken into custody after 10 a.m. No other details were immediately available.

The car crashed into the gate at about 2:40 a.m., the FBI said. Investigators, including a bomb squad, were called to the scene. No explosives were found, the FBI said.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in Pittsburgh, told reporters. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent.”

Giordano said he had no information on a motive. He said the FBI was familiar with the man, a former member of the military.

“He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.

Giordano said the car appeared to have some sort of message on one of the side windows, but did not elaborate.

___

Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.