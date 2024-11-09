Suspect in custody following spate of stabbing attacks in Seattle: Police

SEATTLE — Five people were stabbed in Seattle on Friday, marking the latest incident in a string of stabbings over the past two days in the same area, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody following Friday's stabbing attack, which appeared to be random, Seattle Police Deputy Chief Eric Barden told reporters at a press briefing.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is believed to be linked to several of the recent stabbing incidents, police said.

The latest stabbing incident occurred Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, in the Chinatown-International District, Seattle police said.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital in various conditions, including one who still had a knife in them, Barden said. A fifth victim was treated and released at the scene, police said.

A man matching a description given by witnesses was located nearby and arrested without incident, Barden said. A weapon was also recovered near the suspect, he said.

"This is a horrific tragedy, a mass casualty event," Barden said.

In addition to the five victims in this incident, five other people have been stabbed in the area in a roughly 38-hour period, according to Seattle police.

The suspect is believed to be linked to four of those stabbings, while one is still being investigated, police said.

The first incident occurred early Thursday, in which a 52-year-old woman was stabbed eight times, police said.

Three other stabbing incidents involving male victims occurred on Thursday, police said. Two of the victims were stabbed multiple times. The other victim told police the assailant tried to stab him in the chest but he managed to block the assault, though sustained a cut to his hand, police said. The victim's cellphone was also stolen, police said.

Another stabbing occurred early Friday, where a victim was found bleeding "heavily from the neck" and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Barden said that beyond the robbery incident, the stabbings appeared to be "just random attacks."

"This incident was apparently one individual over a 38-hour period of time committing random assaults. That is an aberration. That is not at all the norm," Barden said. "With a suspect in custody, I think we are returned to normal."

