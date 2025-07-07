Suspect dead after active shooter incident at Texas Border Patrol sector annex

MCALLEN, Texas — A suspect is dead following an active shooter incident at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

Border Patrol agents and local police "neutralized" the shooter, according to DHS.

A photo of the door of the building showed the damage from bullets striking the glass.

One McAllen police officer was struck in the leg, apparently when officers returned fire at the suspect, according to two officials familiar with the incident.

City officials said all flights at nearby McAllen International Airport are delayed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

