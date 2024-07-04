Suspect fatally shot by park rangers at Yellowstone National Park after allegedly making threats

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — An armed suspect who was allegedly making threats in Yellowstone National Park is dead following a shootout with rangers, the National Park Service said.

A Yellowstone law enforcement ranger was also injured in the incident, NPS said.

The "significant law enforcement incident" occurred at Canyon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming overnight and Thursday morning, NPS said.

"Rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats," NPS said in a press release. "When rangers contacted the individual there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers."

The name of the deceased suspect is not being released at this time.

The ranger injured in the incident is in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby hospital, NPS said.

There are no active threats to the public, NPS said.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident with support from NPS special agents.

An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time, authorities said.

