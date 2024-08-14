Suspect identified in break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia: Sheriff's office

ASHBURN, Va. — A suspect has been identified in a burglary reported at a Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said it has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, on the charge of burglary in connection with a break-in reported at the office in Ashburn on Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said it is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Kessler, who they said does not have a fixed address and has a California driver's license.

The burglary occurred at approximately 8:11 pm on Sunday and was captured by surveillance cameras inside the office, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined the suspect "forced entry into a back door of the location and spent a brief period of time inside before leaving," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him," the sheriff's office said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was captured in the surveillance footage wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asked anyone who believes they have seen Kessler to contact them at 571-918-1869.

"Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018," the sheriff's office said.

The campaign office, which is leased, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, the sheriff's office said.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' press secretary, Chloe Smith, said Tuesday that their office was monitoring the situation.

"It's outrageous that anyone would break into a political office," Smith said in a statement to ABC News. "Criminal acts are not tolerated in Virginia."

