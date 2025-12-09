Suspect in shooting of Jets player Kris Boyd arrested and charged: Officials

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect wanted in the Nov. 16 shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Fredrick Green, was taken into custody on Monday in Buffalo, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Besides attempted murder, Green has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Boyd shooting, the sources said.

U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force -- comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement members -- said in a statement that it worked with New York police detectives "to locate and arrest the suspect, who fled the scene following the shooting."

Boyd, 29, was shot in the abdomen around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in front of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. Boyd then underwent multiple treatments at Bellevue Hospital for the bullet lodged in his lung.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an exchange of words between Boyd, who was with two other Jets players and a friend, and another group "chirping" about their clothes, police sources told ABC News.

On Nov. 19, three days after the shooting, Boyd posted a photo of himself to his Instagram account, saying he was beginning to breathe on his own.

"I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now," Boyd wrote. "Sincerely appreciate everyone!"

Boyd was released from the hospital a few days after being shot, but was forced to briefly return to the hospital due to "health issues," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier in the investigation, police released two images of a person of interest in the case, but it was not clear on Tuesday whether it was the same person who was arrested in Buffalo.

Boyd, a defensive cornerback and special teams player, paid a visit to the Jets' team facility on Dec. 3, surprising his teammates, ESPN reported.

