Suspects in Joe Burrow's home burglary face additional charges

CINCINNATI — Three men now face state charges in connection with last year's burglary at the Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The suspects were indicted on charges of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony burglary, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said.

The prosecutor's office released photos of the stolen items -- including jewelry, cash and commemorative memorabilia -- including some showing the suspects posing with the NFL star's jewelry, Pillich said.

The defendants -- Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello -- already faced federal charges in connection with the burglary at Burrow's home: interstate transportation of stolen property and falsification of records.

The three men are believed to be citizens of Chile who arrived in the United States legally under a visa-free program, according to Pillich.

"They appear to be involved in multiple thefts and burglaries in many jurisdictions, and they are far from the only individuals who do this sort of work," she said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Pillich suggested that other members of the alleged crime ring may still be at large.

"I think it’s very possible they have connections," she warned. "People should be concerned."

A fourth man seen in a photo posing with the burglary suspects and the stolen items was not present at Burrow's home at the time of the burglary and was not charged in the indictment, Pillich said.

Burrow was playing in a Monday Night Football game in Dallas when his Anderson Township home was burglarized on Dec. 9, 2024.

Burrow had security personnel at the home, but the men avoided them by entering through the woods, according to federal prosecutors.

Approximately $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, wristwatches and jewelry were stolen from the residence, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities had tracked a cellphone number and license plate believed to be tied to the burglary to a hotel in Fairborn, Ohio. They surveilled the rented vehicle linked to the license plate before pulling it over for a traffic violation on Jan. 10 in Clark County, Ohio, according to federal prosecutors.

An old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to have been stolen from Burrow's home were also found in the vehicle, federal prosecutors said.

An analysis of one of the suspect's phone "revealed multiple photographs that had been taken of items believed to be stolen" from Burrow's residence, according to the federal complaint. Many of these photographs were deleted during the traffic stop, according to the federal complaint.

It is unclear if the suspects have attorneys at this time.

Pillich said there is a. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer on the suspects, "so even if they post bail they're not going anywhere."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.