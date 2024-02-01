Suspects sought after 11-year-old injured in shooting attack by three assailants in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said they are searching for three suspects who chased down and opened fire on an 11-year-old boy, injuring him.

Atlanta police released surveillance footage on Wednesday that captured the incident while asking for the public's help in identifying the three male suspects.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14. Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 6:18 p.m. local time, Atlanta police said.

Surveillance footage showed the victim running from the three suspects and then hiding near a laundromat. The assailants found him and all three discharged firearms, striking the victim twice, police said. The victim was struck in the left foot and left fibula, according to the police incident report.

The officers found a dozen shell casings at the scene and a pair of sneakers, according to the incident report.

The victim's family told police that he made it back to his nearby home after the shooting and "fell down," the report stated. He was transported to an area hospital via an ambulance, police said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, his mother told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Two suspects were seen in the surveillance footage wearing all black, while a third was wearing white shoes, black pants and a gray or white hoodie with a black jacket, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time, a police spokesperson told ABC News.

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the case.

