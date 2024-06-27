Teen inmate charged in death of juvenile prison staff member

NEW YORK — A 16-year-old inmate at a juvenile correctional facility in Wisconsin faces homicide and murder charges after a staff member he is accused of attacking died, court records show.

The incident occurred Monday night at Lincoln Hills School in Irma, a juvenile correctional facility operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

The staff member -- identified as 49-year-old Corey Proulx -- suffered critical injuries while attempting to detain a juvenile inmate after the teen allegedly attacked another staff member at the school, according to DOC.

Proulx, a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills School, died Tuesday from his injuries, DOC said.

The teen was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide, felony murder-battery and two counts of battery in connection with the incident, according to a criminal complaint. During a court appearance on Wednesday, a judge ruled that the suspect -- Javarius Hurd -- will be charged as an adult.

Hurd's bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with Lincoln Hills School staff or the victims' family members.

He faces up to 58 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

ABC News has reached out to the teen's attorney for comment.

The teen allegedly told investigators that he had "built-up aggression" toward the initial victim because he believed the female staff member was "abusing their power and treating him unfairly" and planned to attack her, according to the complaint. He allegedly said he asked another juvenile for a cup of soap that he threw at her, according to the complaint.

He is accused of then "repeatedly punching" the unidentified staff member in her face and upper body before fleeing into a courtyard, according to the complaint.

When Proulx followed to detain the teen, Hurd allegedly struck him "multiple times unprovoked" and punched him in the face twice with "full force," according to the complaint.

Proulx went limp and fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, according to the complaint. Surveillance footage captured the incident, the complaint stated.

Proulx was airlifted via medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He was declared brain-dead Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln County coroner, according to the criminal complaint.

The female staff member was treated for her injuries at a hospital and has since been released, according to the complaint.

No other juvenile inmates were involved in the incident, DOC said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered that U.S. and state flags fly at half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of Proulx.

"By all accounts, Corey was a dedicated public servant who led with kindness and compassion in his commitment toward helping and supporting the youth he worked with," Evers said in a statement.

DOC Secretary Jared Hoy said Proulx was a "dedicated professional, colleague, and friend."

"A career in corrections, with its dual mission to protect the public and guide individuals toward rehabilitation, can be demanding and requires so many sacrifices for our staff and our families, and Corey made the ultimate sacrifice," Hoy said in a statement. "Our DOC family is mourning Corey's loss, and we are keeping all of his family members and friends in our thoughts."

Proulx was remembered by his fiancée and daughter as an "amazing partner, father, son and human being," DOC said.

Lincoln Hills School Superintendent Klint Trevino said Proulx was a "dedicated and compassionate member of our team, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the young individuals we serve."

State Rep. Michael Schraa, chair of the Assembly's corrections committee, said in response to Proulx's death that he plans to conduct an informational hearing on conditions in the DOC.

"This is a prime example of why staff need the appropriate tools to keep themselves and other incarcerated individuals safe," he said in a statement Wednesday.

