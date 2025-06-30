Teens girls shot outside historic Stonewall Inn after NYC's Pride March

NEW YORK — An LGBTQ+ Pride parade ended in gunfire near New York City's historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday night, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

"Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down," Adams wrote on X, adding, "During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating."

Two teenage girls were injured in a shooting, according to New York ABC station WABC, which cited police. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second girl, who was 17, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from some sort of dispute, though the motive is unclear and no arrests have been made at this point in the investigation, WABC reported.

Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at 3 Sheridan Square, in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

A gun was recovered at the scene as the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to WABC.

The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and national historic landmark, became a monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, creating the country's first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

It was the site of the Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, which began in response to routine police raids on the establishment, according to the Library of Congress. The conflict spanned multiple nights and drew national attention as bargoers resisted police.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

