Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) -- Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.

Kevin Wade O'Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was "smoldering" in the bedroom, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said investigators believe O'Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.

In addition to the sheriff's office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

O'Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.

Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.

O'Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.

Attorney information for O'Neal wasn't immediately available.

