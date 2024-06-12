Test your knowledge about Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and champ Joey Chestnut after he was banned from competing

Joey Chestnut — arguably the most dominant competitive eater of all time — has been banned from competing in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest next month after partnering with a vegan rival, Impossible Foods.

Major League Eating, organizer of the annual July 4 event in Coney Island, said it was "devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."

Chestnut — who has competed in these contests since 2007 — said that he has “been training to defend” his champion title this summer.

"I was very disappointed to learn from the media today that after nearly 20 years I am banned from the Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathan's and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with."

A similar situation occurred in 2010 when then-defending champion Takeru Kobayashi didn't compete in the contest due to a reported contract dispute with Major League Eating.

