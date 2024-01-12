Texas takes control over park in Eagle Pass against city's wishes as part of border mission: Mayor

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The state of Texas has seized control of a nearly 50-acre park on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, against the city's desires, Mayor Rolando Salinas said.

In a video posted on Facebook by the mayor on Wednesday night, Salinas said officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety informed him that the state is taking "full control" of Shelby Park to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico.

"That is not a decision that we agreed to. This is not something that we wanted. This is not something that we asked for as a city, I want to make that clear," Mayor Salinas said in the video.

Images shot by the mayor showed the entrance to the park blocked off by fencing and military vehicles.

Shelby Park has been at the epicenter of Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to deter unlawful crossings. It's a known staging area for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS deployed to the border as part of Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

Salinas said he was informed the state is taking control of the park "indefinitely" under the governor's border disaster declaration that he renewed in December.

During a conference on Thursday, Salinas said he believed U.S. Border Patrol Agents were being kept from entering the area.

"I'm sure that's going to be an issue that will be litigated between the federal government and the state governments," he said.

ABC News has not confirmed those claims.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Gov. Abbott's office did not respond when asked by ABC News if CBP agents would be blocked from entering the park.

Texas DPS referred ABC News' questions to the Texas Military Department, which did not respond to requests.

The move follows a visit to the city by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday, where he met with CBP agents.

Abbott's office released a statement, pushing blame on President Joe Biden, "Texas is holding the line at our southern border with miles of additional razor wire and anti-climb barriers to deter and repel the record-high levels of illegal immigration invited by President Biden's reckless open border policies. Instead of enforcing federal immigration laws, the Biden Administration allows unfettered access for Mexican cartels to smuggle people into our country," spokesperson Renae Eze said.

"Texas will continue to deploy Texas National Guard soldiers, DPS troopers, and more barriers, utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to President Biden's ongoing border crisis."

Salinas says city officials are determining if they have legal options to regain control of the park.

