Texas tornado critically injures police lieutenant, department says

NEW YORK — A lieutenant with the Conroe Police Department was critically injured when a tornado tore through his home in Trinity County, Texas, the department said.

James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the force, was critically injured and remained hospitalized on Monday, law enforcement said.

"His recovery will be lengthy and require multiple surgeries," the department said in a media advisory.

Waller's wife was also injured and "remained by his side," officials said.

A "short-lived" tornado swept through the Rock Creek Subdivision in Trinity on Sunday evening, the National Weather Service branch in Houston, Texas, said on social media.

The EF-1 tornado, with peak winds estimated at about 100 mph, touched down at about 7:35 p.m. and was on the ground for only a minute or two, NWS officials said.

"The tornado destroyed a home in the subdivision, and two of its occupants sustained injures," NWS said. "Widespread tree damage and damage to vehicles was also observed along an approximate 500 yard long and 200 yard wide path."

At least 83 tornadoes were reported across five states last week and weekend, officials said. A baby was among the five people who were killed by the tornadoes, Oklahoma emergency officials said.

