Thanksgiving travel numbers may break records in 2024

NEW YORK — The Thanksgiving travel period will see record-breaking numbers for those hitting both the roads and the skies, according to reports from several airlines and travel organizations.

American Automobile Association

The American Automobile Association projected that 79.9 million travelers will head to destinations at least 50 miles from their homes over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which officially runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2024.

That would be an increase of 1.7 million people from 2023, and 2 million more than in 2019 (looking to pre-pandemic figures, in light of the global event's impact on travel).

AAA projected that 71.7 million Americans will travel by car over Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.3 million compared to last year.

However, drivers can expect to see lower gas prices this year compared to last year, according to AAA. Last year’s national average was $3.26 per gallon. With prices decreasing this Fall, AAA predicts the national average could drop below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021, even before Thanksgiving travel begins.

Nearly 2.3 million people will also travel by bus, cruise, or train this Thanksgiving, according to AAA, which an increase of almost 9% from last year and 18% compared to 2019. This growth is largely driven by the rising popularity of cruises in the post-pandemic era, AAA explained.

When it comes to the friendly skies, AAA says that travelers are paying 3% more for domestic flights this Thanksgiving. International flight bookings have surged by 23%, partly due to a 5% decrease in international airfare, according to AAA.

The Top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations of 2024 share a common theme: warm weather. AAA data shows that the Top 3 domestic destinations are cities in Florida, while other top destinations include New York, California, Hawaii and Las Vegas.

Internationally, Europe and the Caribbean dominate the list, driven by interest in beach resorts, tourist attractions and river cruises, according to AAA.

Airlines for America

Airlines for America, a trade organization, said that airlines also expect an all-time high this year. It anticipates that more than 31 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers over the given holiday period.

That's compared to nearly 29 million passengers during the same period last year and 28 million in 2019.

Airlines are preparing to accommodate the demand by flying an average of 2.8 million passengers daily — a 5% increase from 2023, according to A4A. To meet the surge, carriers are adding 150,000 more seats per day compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, it said.

A4A expected that the busiest days for air travel will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday, Dec. 1, each with over 3 million flyers per day projected.

Hopper

Hopper also predicted that this Thanksgiving will be the busiest on record, with 36.5 million seats scheduled to depart between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 — a 4.8% increase from the same period last year.

Hopper projected that the busiest day to travel will be Dec. 1. For those who need to return by Monday, Hopper recommends taking an early flight that morning instead of returning on Sunday, as it can save you around $175 per domestic ticket.

The busiest airports for the Thanksgiving travel period are Atlanta, Dallas Fort-Worth and Denver as they are each scheduled to serve between 1.5 to 2 million passengers, Hopper reported.

According to Hopper, hotel rates over the Thanksgiving week are averaging $213 per night, with some rates as low as $140 still available. In popular cities, the prices are slightly higher; for example, in New York city, the average rate per night is as high as $423 due to the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year’s popular Thanksgiving destinations are Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas and Chicago, according to Hopper. Internationally, the most popular destinations are Puerto Rico, Mexico City, Madrid, Bogota and Cancun.

Airlines, by the numbers

United Airlines has said that it expected its busiest Thanksgiving ever this year, with 6.2 million passengers expected to fly between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3. Nearly 480,000 people per day will fly with United — about 30,000 more people per day than last year.

Delta Airlines projected that it will see its busiest on record, with 6.5 million passengers anticipated between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3. An average of 540,000 passengers are expected to fly each day during the 12-day travel period, marking a 5% increase compared to last year.

American Airlines shared similar predictions, with 8.3 million passengers expected to fly on more than 77,000 flights between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3. The airline said it expected to carry over 500,000 more travelers than last year — which, it added, translates to serving roughly 6.8 million Biscoff cookies to its passengers during the holiday period.

Its highest-travel day is expected to be Dec. 1: To handle the surge, American Airlines said it will be operating 1,035 mainline and regional aircraft as of approximately 10:45 a.m. CT, marking the highest number of flights handled at any given time during American’s travel period.

Tips for travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest weeks of the year to travel, with packed airports, highways and hotels across the U.S.

For those hitting the skies, plan for longer lines at security and potential delays or cancellations, as the airports will be packed with larger schedules than usual.

Here are a few tips from experts to manage holiday crowds and disruptions:

Book flights earlier in the day: Flights from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. are less likely to be delayed.

Download the airline's app and check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Add trip protection.

Choose direct flights to avoid missed connections due to flight delays and cancellations.

Have flexible travel plans and try to build in a buffer day in case of delays or cancellations.

In the event you encounter any disruptions or issues, experts have also suggested that it is important to know your rights and options: Airlines are now required to provide 24/7 customer service via live chat or phone support. If your flight is canceled, contact an agent at the gate, by phone or through chat.

Federal regulations now mandate that airlines issue automatic refunds for domestic flights delayed over three hours and international flights delayed more than six hours. Additionally, if a passenger’s bag is delayed for more than 12 hours, they are eligible for a refund on their bag fees.

Passengers also have the right to request refunds on any unfulfilled ancillary services, like Wi-Fi access.

