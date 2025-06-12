Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

The judge and lawyers in the second murder trial of Karen Read met Thursday to discuss instructions for the jury, which is slated to take the case soon.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O'Keefe with her car outside a suburban Boston house party and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene.

Read's lawyers say O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

Read's second trial has so far followed similar contours to the first, which ended in a mistrial last year. Judge Beverly Cannone, who also oversaw the first trial, said closing statements will happen on Friday. The case will then go to the jury.

Lawyers and judge debate charging instructions

Both sides met Thursday to argue the nature of the jury instructions in the case. The charge conference was held outside the presence of the jury, but in open court.

The defense attorneys requested a required finding of not guilty on Thursday. Cannone denied the request.

Read did not testify at second trial

Read did not testify at her first murder trial or this one.

Read told reporters Tuesday that the defense has called its final witness and that the jury has already heard from her in the form of interview clips. The case could be headed toward closing statements as soon as this week.

“They've heard my voice,” Read told reporters outside court. “They've heard a lot of me.”

Crash expert says damage to the SUV and clothing are inconsistent with a collision

Daniel Wolfe, who works for the accident reconstruction firm ARCCA, testified Monday about the numerous tests he and others conducted of a dummy colliding with a replica of Read’s SUV taillight at various speeds.

Wolfe, who testified for the prosecution at Read’s first trial but this time is being paid to speak in her defense, also described a test in which an SUV backed into a crash test dummy’s arm suspended in the air and a full-body dummy wearing clothing that matched O’Keefe’s outfit on the night he died.

A prosecution expert testified that O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. But Wolfe said the damage to Read’s taillight and O’Keefe’s clothing was inconsistent with striking an arm or a body.

Wolfe acknowledged that the dummy arm he used for some of the tests weighed more than 2 pounds (0.9 kilogram) less than O’Keefe’s arm likely weighed, based on his height and weight. He denied that it made a difference in his conclusions and noted that the actual weight of O’Keefe’s arm was not known.

Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer and accident reconstructionist from ARCCA, also testified Tuesday and Wednesday. He also found O'Keefe's injuries were inconsistent with a vehicle strike. Rentschler was the defense's final witness.

